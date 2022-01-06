Bus/Plane
© Unknown
Illegal aliens hop from bus to plane for unannounced US destination
The amount of criminal activities and corruption going on in the US today is unimaginable. The Biden government, aided by a corrupt DOJ, is flying planeloads of illegal immigrants from the Southern border to states across the country daily and no one is saying 'boo'. They are hiding these flights from the public by moving the illegals in the middle of the night.

On Thursday another flight load of illegal aliens boarded a plane in El Paso. Forget about proper identification or COVID-19 vaccines, these people are held to a different standard when compared to the average American. Busses carry the illegals straight to the tarmac where their flight is waiting. Below illegal aliens wait to load onto a flight from the border to a city that Joe Biden wants to keep secret.
Plane night
© Unknown
Loading immigrant plane in the dead of night.

The flight on Thursday that we identified was "World Atlantic" flight WAL695. Below is a World Atlantic plane. Also, below is a picture of illegals being dropped off on the tarmac and loaded onto a World Atlantic plane.
ID plane
© Unknown
Immigrant Plane - Airline ID 'World Atlantic' Airlines McDonnell MD-83
The flight departed from El Paso shortly on Thursday after the illegal immigrants were boarded in the back of the plane. The flight flew directly to Allentown, PA, per the flight tracker below. The flight arrived in PA after dark.
plane route

Immigrant plane route
World Atlantic Airlines has a very sketchy record. Its website has little information. No flights are listed. The owner is reportedly a man by the name of Tomas Romero.

Once the 'World Atlantic' plane lands in PA, a charter bus is there to pick up the illegals and transport them to their next stop, wherever that is. The below bus is connected to bus service American Dream Coaches Inc. There is little information for this entity at its website noted below (in picture) as well.
Busses
America has immigration laws but these activities aren't included in those laws. Individuals entering this country should be vetted properly. They should have the money to apply for a visa and transport themselves into the country. They should be part of the immigration system. These flights are something very sinister and different.

This is Joe Biden's America. This is the destruction of America. This is illegal. This is an invasion.