The amount of criminal activities and corruption going on in the US today is unimaginable. The Biden government, aided by a corrupt DOJ, is flying planeloads of illegal immigrants from the Southern border to states across the country daily and no one is saying 'boo'. They are hiding these flights from the public by moving the illegals in the middle of the night.Forget about proper identification or COVID-19 vaccines, these people are held to a different standard when compared to the average American. Busses carry the illegals straight to the tarmac where their flight is waiting.The flight on Thursday that we identified wasBelow is a World Atlantic plane. Also, below is a picture of illegals being dropped off on the tarmac and loaded onto a World Atlantic plane.The flight departed from El Paso shortly on Thursday after the illegal immigrants were boarded in the back of the plane.The flight arrived in PA after dark.World Atlantic Airlines has a very sketchy record.The owner is reportedly a man by the name of Tomas Romero.Once the 'World Atlantic' plane lands in PA, a charter bus is there to pick up the illegals and transport them to their next stop, wherever that is.Individuals entering this country should be vetted properly. They should have the money to apply for a visa and transport themselves into the country. They should be part of the immigration system. These flights are something very sinister and different.