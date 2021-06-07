In one recent case, 15 single adult male border crossers were apprehended crossing the southern border, sent to a DHS facility, and then bused or put on domestic commercial flights into various U.S. cities.
DHS data published by NBC News shows that the Biden administration is releasing about 15 percent of all single adult border crossers into the U.S. interior and roughly 65 percent of adult border crossers who are arriving with children. NBC News report states:
"But in reality, the border is not closed. Under Biden, the determination of who stays and who goes has become a lottery with winners and losers."From February 19 to April 22, as Breitbart News reported last month, the Biden administration had flown about 7,200 border crossers into the U.S. interior on domestic commercial flights. Border crossers are allowed to bypass photo identification requirements, board flights without a photo ID, and do not have to prove they are negative for the Chinese coronavirus.
The release totals are part of a nationwide Catch and Release operation implemented by the Biden administration where border crossers are put in taxpayer-funded migrant hotels and then flown into the U.S. interior. The operation is being aided by Catholic Charities and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
Comment: The problems with Biden's 'kick the can' plan are obvious. It is now up to each state to take a stand, seek legal recourse and hold Biden accountable.