If you had to go back and re-read that last sentence, let me assure you, you did indeed read it correctly. The letter — authored by two neuroscientists and a graduate student in biology — argues for "inclusive language around sex diversity," and that, in the five years since the National Institutes of Health announced that research proposals should include sex as a biological variable, society has become hostile to transgender people.
The NIH's directive was originally instated to address the fact that biomedical studies including only male participants lacked application to women. Pre-Clown World, this would be uncontroversial. But behold the pathway of thinking social justice ideology has plowed while I mourn my former field of neuroscience.
Anyone who follows my writing will know by now that sex is determined by gametes: eggs and sperm. As a result, there are only two sexes, and biological sex is not a spectrum. Intersex people, who possess a combination of female and male anatomy (and who are frequently tokenized by activists as a justification for outlandish claims), typically prefer to live as male or female, within a binary conception of sex.
It is certainly important to be sensitive regarding one's choice of language, as reference to biological sex has been used to discriminate against transgender, intersex, and gender-nonconforming people. But this sensitivity doesn't require separating sex from its associated traits (for example, as detailed in the letter, remaining agnostic as to whether development of testicles is indicative of someone being male), or detaching sex from gender (how someone identifies), considering that the two differ for fewer than 1% of us.
Yet we've managed to arrive at infuriating terminology such as "menstruating people," which separates sex from biological function. It doesn't end there; if anyone has the potential to be female, this justifies the obsolescence of sex-based spaces and sports divisions and biomedical research that is actually relevant to women.
To be clear, this ideology has less to do with the beliefs and priorities of everyday transgender people and everything to do with redefining words and reality to subvert society and promote wider activist goals. It is an indication of what is coming down the road. When the scientific process has been compromised, we are deeply in trouble.
Dr. Debra Soh is a sex neuroscientist, the host of The Dr. Debra Soh Podcast, and the author of The End of Gender: Debunking the Myths About Sex and Identity in Our Society.