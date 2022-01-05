© AFP / Christophe ARCHAMBAULT

Healthcare workers protesting against mandatory vaccination for medical staff in the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe have beaten up the director of a local hospital and "torn clothes off" his deputy.According to local media, the incident happened on Tuesday, and involved around 50 members of a healthcare workers' union. Gaby Clavier, general secretary of the trade union section,The hospital issued a statement sayingDemonstrators were also said to have "seriously damaged" a vehicle belonging to a hospital official.The statement concluded by condemning "violence and intimidation" against hospital staff, and pointing out that 95% of workers at the facility have received the Covid vaccine.The attack coincided with a press conference that was being held by groups opposing vaccine mandates and the so-called health pass.Demonstrations have frequently descended into rioting. France even had to send police reinforcements to the territory.However, the protests show no sign of abating, with anti-mandate activists storming the local legislature in late December. What started off as demonstrations against vaccine mandates and other Covid measures has since ballooned into a movement with a broader spectrum of demands, including access to clean drinking water, better infrastructure, more employment, and wage increases.