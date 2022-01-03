© Bernd von Jutrczenka/AFP/Unknown



On January 10, representatives of Russia and the US will meet in Geneva, to discuss the security guarantees. Two days later, the NATO-Russia Council will convene in Brussels, followed by a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hoping to turn a page in relations with Moscow, and expects to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by the end of the month, according to a report from Berlin's top tabloid.On Monday, Bild claimed thatThe newspaper said that the 63-year-old is aiming for a "qualified fresh start."However,What is known, however, is that the chancellor's foreign policy adviser will meet his Russian and French counterparts this week.Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck are known to want Berlin to adopt a more hardline anti-Russian stance.Scholz, a Social Democrat, who took office on December 8, had his first phone call with the Russian president on December 21.A number of Western leaders have already spoken out against Russia's proposals, whileThe events come amid rising tensions over Ukraine, with Western media and politicians peddling claims of an imminent Russian invasion for close to two months now. Moscow has repeatedly denied having plans to attack its neighbor, and insists that the military movements cited by the West have been limited to Russian territory.