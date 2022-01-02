© AFP / Mohamad Ali Harissi

The United Arab Emirates has allowed international travel to the jabbed and boosted only.Unvaccinated UAE citizens will be banned from traveling abroad starting January 10, according to local media, citing the country's crisis management agencies.The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced the decision in partnership with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority on Saturday.The question of what it means to be 'fully vaccinated' against Covid-19 has been a sticking point for governments trying to adopt a coherent set of regulations, given that nations like Israel have made booster shots mandatory, stripping those citizens previously considered fully jabbed of their vaccine passports, and leaving other countries in a state of flux as they are forced to depend on the whims of foreign governments to draft their own laws.The UAE reported 2,556 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number to 764,493, and recordedattributed to "Covid-19 complications."