The idea of mandating coronavirus vaccines for domestic travel has been bouncing around the administration for months, and the emergence of the omicron variant caused the White House to revisit questions over whether to impose it.
Biden last month said he would wait for the scientific community to give him a recommendation when asked if consideration has been given to domestic flights requiring tests or vaccines. Fauci told CNN's Jim Acosta on Monday, when asked about for his thoughts on a domestic travel mandate:
Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Monday cleaned up his previous remarks on a mandate after he said on Sunday that
"anything that could get people more vaccinated would be welcome. Everything that comes up as a possibility, we put it on the able and we consider it, that does not mean that it is likely to happen. I doubt if we're going to see something like that in the reasonably foreseeable future."
Comment: This likely means the country has not met full indoctrination quotas to ensure a win for this mandate. Biden is already knee deep in controversy over successive and obsessive edicts. When one programs the gullible with a sticking point, reversing course is nigh on political suicide.
Late last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden wasn't taking any options off the table, but that he will rely on health and medical experts when she was asked about vaccine requirements for domestic air travel.
Fauci pushed back on questioning from Acosta on Monday about if there is conflict within the administration over whether to impose such a mandate. "It's not a question of being in favor of it or not. I'm in favor of what we can do to keep the country safe," he said.
While the business community takes major issue with a vaccine and testing requirement for domestic air travel, citing the potentially difficult logistics of it, Democrats in November called on Biden to require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for airline passengers.
