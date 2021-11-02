© AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy



Protests erupted across cities in Morocco on Sunday against a coronavirus vaccine passport that isThe North African kingdom'sof its 36 million people fully inoculated.But a vocal minority is opposed to the abrupt decision to require the vaccine pass, and hundreds of demonstrators marched in the capital of Rabat for the the second time in a week to voice opposition to the rule.angry anti-pass protesters shouted just a stone's throw from the parliament building.Some demonstrators attempted to break through a police cordon, and officers responded by using shields to disperse the crowd. Images from the protest showed police arresting some protesters. Others suffered injuries.Demonstrators in other cities such as Tangiers in the north and Agadir in the south held similar protests.While, similar passes are used in many countries and have boosted vaccination rates. Morocco has reported at least 14,000 deaths related to COVID-19.