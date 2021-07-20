© Reuters



Saudi citizens planning to travel abroad from next month must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said on Monday.The new rule takes effect on August 9.The decision was made based on new waves of infection globally, new mutations, and the "low efficacy of one vaccination dose against these mutations", the ministry said.and is pre-approved by the Saudi Central Bank, the ministry said in a statement released on the Saudi Press Agency.The kingdom has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, with more than 20 million doses administered so far.The ministry has started to administer the second dose of approved vaccines to all age groups across the country.