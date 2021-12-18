© Unknown

"irresponsibly upheld an illegal rule. This mandate adds an incredible burden on small business owners who are still suffering negative effects of the pandemic. This mandate will make it even harder for small business owners to find and keep employees."

"We will go immediately to the Supreme Court- the highest court in the land- to fight this unconstitutional and illegal mandate. The law must be followed and federal abuse of power stopped."

A federal appeals court on Friday night reinstated President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private companies with more than 100 workers, reversing lower court rulings and setting up a likely showdown before the U.S. Supreme Court."Given OSHA's clear and exercised authority to regulate viruses, OSHA necessarily has the authority to regulate infectious diseases that are not unique to the workplace," the court concluded in its majority opinion.The ruling came after several challenges from GOP-led states and conservative and business groups were consolidated before the Cincinnati-based 6th circuit."The Sixth Circuit's decision is extremely disappointing for Arkansans because it will force them to get the shot or lose their jobs," she said.