© Al Drago/Bloomberg and Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

In response to Senator Elizabeth Warren's accusation of "freeloading," Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk argued that he will pay more taxes than "any American in history" this year."And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year," responded Musk."You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend's angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," Musk continued. "Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen."While Musk's accusation of Warren's "Karen" status may be up for debate, he could well be telling the truth about paying more taxes than any American in history this year."That's because the Tesla CEO has been exercising a large number of options this year — and still has more to go," explained Business Insider "​​Musk faces the unusually high tax bill after exercising almost 15 million options and selling millions of shares to cover the taxes related to the transactions," Bloomberg added."Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," Musk tweeted at the time. "Do you support this?"Tesla's share price fell by 5% in early morning trading following the news. CNBC also reported that Musk may be facing a tax bill of more than $15 billion in the coming months in relation to stock options, and that "the looming tax bill makes a sale of Tesla stock this year likely regardless of the outcome of the Twitter vote."In October, Musk openly criticized the tax proposals being pushed by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), saying, "Eventually, they run out of other people's money and then they come for you."