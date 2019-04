© Getty Images

Sixty of America's biggest companies from the Fortune 500 list, including IBM, Netflix, General Motors and Chevron,After the explosive report on how Jeff Bezos' Amazon used tax loopholes and paid nothing in taxes for two years in a row, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) revealed thatIn total, the listed companies zeroed out federal income taxes on $79 billion in US pretax income, according to ITEP findings. And"The result, unsurprisingly, has been a continued decline in our already low corporate tax revenues: in fiscal 2018, US corporate tax revenues fell by 31 percent, according to US Treasury data," the authors of the report said. "This was a more precipitous decline than in any year of normal economic growth in US history."The diverse array of legal tax breaks includes accelerated depreciation (used, for example, by Chevron and Delta Airlines among others) as well a tax break for stock options, from which Amazon and Netflix benefited. The latter - with $856 million in profit - reduced its income taxes by $191 million by taking advantage of this tax break and paying nothing.Still, there is "nothing obviously illegal" in the companies actions, the ITEP said, calling on the government "to require a higher standard of tax disclosure by publicly traded firms" to achieve full understanding of how profitable corporations are avoiding taxes.