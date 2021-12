© Ian Jopson

The number of people moving to California has significantly dropped since the pandemic started last year, while the number of people fleeing the state continues to rise, according to a new study.The study found a 38% decrease in people moving to California at the end of September 2021 compared to the end of March 2020. The study found a 12% increase in residents moving out of state.White noted that while the spiked exodus from the state is notable, the drop in people moving to the state is "the bigger story."Sacramento County, home to the state's capital, saw a 33% decrease of people moving in and a 13% increase in people leaving for other states.Overall, all regions of the state saw anywhere from a 25% to 45% decline in out-of-state entrances.Gov. Gavin Newsom's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the study's findings. The study comes after the state had some of the most strict coronavirus measures in the country, which helped spark a recall effort against Newsom this year. The recall ultimately failed to oust the Democratic governor.This year, California also lost one of its 53 House seats for the first time in its history due to the stall in population increases.While Disney also announced this year it would move 2,000 employees from California to Florida in part because of "Florida's business-friendly climate," chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D'Amaro, said in July.Celebrities have also exited California, including tattoo artist Kat Von D who moved her family and business from Los Angeles to rural Indiana.California's total population fell by more than 182,000 in 2020, according to a report by the California Department of Finance released in May.