After cementing a perpetual feud with former President Donald Trump and Republican voters as a hallmark of her legacy in the lower chamber, Cheney's goals now seem indistinguishable from those of the super PAC cloaking Democrat attacks as Republican. The shared donor base makes that clear.
According to receipts dated in August by the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Silicon Valley investor Ron Conway, a "top donor" to the Lincoln Project, gave Cheney and related campaign committees $21,600.
Billionaire John Pritzker, who has given at least $100,000 to the Lincoln Project, according to Forbes, also gave Cheney $21,600.
Mandel was identified by Forbes in the summer of 2020 as the Lincoln Project's "largest donor," giving the group a seven-figure sum to take down President Trump and reclaim a Democrat majority in the Senate. Karsh gave the operatives at least $50,000 to aid the effort, and Walton donated $30,000.
Since January, Cheney and the Lincoln Project have joined forces to exploit the riot at the Capitol as an instrument for vengeance against Trump and Republican voters, branding the episode of political unrest as the "worst attack" on American democracy in decades. The Lincoln Project released an ad over the summer characterizing the three-hour riot as an "act of terror" worse than the al-Qaeda attacks on 9/11, which claimed 3,000 lives.
Cheney has gone as far as to claim the Capitol riot was "the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814," glossing over the 1954 raid by Puerto Rican nationalists who shot five congressmen, the 1983 Senate bombing by left-wing militants granted clemency by Democrats, and the al-Qaeda terrorists who flew a plane into the Pentagon on 9/11. Never mind the summer of rage that routinely swept the nation's capital just last year, burning a historic church across from the White House in the process.
Now serving as Democrat-appointed vice-chair of the House Select Committee on January 6th, targeting private citizens who exercised their right to protest, Cheney's crusade against Trump and Republican voters has become her legacy, just as the Lincoln Project's.
Shortly after the riot, Cheney, then-GOP conference chair, led the futile campaign to recruit Republican House members to join Democrats in their snap impeachment of the outgoing president. Only nine members opted to vote in support of the effort. After surviving a referendum on her role in House leadership one month later, an emboldened Cheney ramped up her attacks on the former president, antagonized Republican voters, and undermined the Republican conference. By May, Cheney was given the boot from leadership.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasted no time two months later appointing Cheney to the Democrats' weaponized probe to punish political dissidents in pursuit of a new hoax. After the failure of two impeachments, the collapse of the Kremlin collusion conspiracy, and the botched Russian bounties scandal amplified primarily by the Wyoming lawmaker herself, the made-up narrative wherein Trump deliberately manipulated an "insurrection" at the Capitol to subvert the 2020 election has become the latest effort to eradicate the former president's influence, all with the help of Lincoln Project donors.
Tristan Justice is the western correspondent for The Federalist. Follow him on Twitter at @JusticeTristan or contact him at Tristan@thefederalist.com.
Comment: A match made in hell.