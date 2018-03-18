As lawmakers and former intelligence officials defend Trump's CIA pick, civil libertarians argue she "should be in jail."



President Donald Trump's decision this week to nominate Gina Haspel - an intelligence official civil libertarians argue "should be in jail" for her role in the Bush administration's torture regime - as the next CIA chief has illuminated something of a spectrum of torture apologists among America's political elite.



Placing herself firmly on the far-right end of this spectrum on Tuesday was Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who tweeted a proud defense of the CIA's euphemistically-named torture program at Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who argued the Senate should closely scrutinize Haspel's role in overseeing the torture of detainees at U.S. black sites overseas.