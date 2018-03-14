© Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden blasted the Trump administration on Tuesday for the selection of Gina Haspel to lead the CIA over Haspel's former management of a "black site" prison.In a series of tweets, the whistleblower, who fled the country after exposing classified information in 2013 about U.S. surveillance programs, attacked Haspel for her role in the 2002 torture of detainees at a secret CIA prison in Thailand.