"​​Postponement remains necessary to protect against an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure."

"The lack of transparency and the fact that getting these documents after 58 years is like pulling a whole mouthful of teeth — it tells you why we have so many conspiracy theories."

"It could be that there's a source out there who is still in power or still connected directly to someone that would be dangerous for today's intelligence collection. Now, you have to balance that against the historical interest and the compelling public interest here."

Nearly 1,500 previously classified documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy were unsealed on Wednesday by the National Archives , and the remaining files will be released in 2022.Many files were heavily redacted and released in 2017 pursuant to the John F. Kennedy Since then, both Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden have delayed scheduled releases to allow federal agencies to review the documents.one year after initially scheduled.an October Biden memo states:Federal agencies have until December 2022 to "conduct an intensive review" of more than 14,000 remaining classified documents "to ensure that the United States Government maximizes transparency, disclosing all information in records concerning the assassination, except when the strongest possible reasons counsel otherwise," according to the memo.Many of the unreleased documents contain information from the Internal Revenue Service or Social Security Administration.Some Kennedy researchers say they are underwhelmed by the information in the latest release.University of Virginia JFK researcher Larry Sabato said:Former CIA officer David Priess told CNN that because many documents involve Cold War intelligence, there are some legitimate reasons to withhold the evidence. He also said that it is "unlikely" but "possible" a 1960's CIA source could be alive and at risk if the records are disclosed.