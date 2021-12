© Reuters / Eloisa Lopez

their habitats correlate with local levels of plastic pollution

Global plastic pollution is forcing our planet to adapt, growing microorganisms that can degrade the accumulating waste, a new study claims."We did not expect to find such a large number of them across so many different microbes and environmental habitats. This is a surprising discovery that really illustrates the scale of the issue," the study's first author, Jan Zrimec, said Scientists hope that further analysis of the environmental DNA samples with plastic-degrading potential may help people manage the pollution crisis. These microorganisms hold "great potential to revolutionize the management of global plastic waste," the study claims. Its authors now want to test "the most promising enzyme candidates" in the lab, and identify those that can be used in novel recycling processes to speed up very slow plastic degradation. "From there you could engineer microbial communities with targeted degrading functions for specific polymer types," Zelezniak explained.