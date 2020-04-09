© Mario Anzuoni/Reuters



A mutant bacterial enzyme that breaks down plastic bottles for recycling in hours has been created by scientists.The enzyme,The company behind the breakthrough, Carbios, said it was aiming for industrial-scale recycling within five years. It has partnered with major companies including Pepsi and L'Oréal to accelerate development. Independent experts called the new enzyme a major advance.Billions of tonnes of plastic waste have polluted the planet, from the Arctic to the deepest ocean trench, and pose a particular risk to sea life. Campaigners say reducing the use of plastic is key, but the company said the strong, lightweight material was very useful and that true recycling was part of the solution.The new enzyme was revealed in research published on Wednesday in the journal Nature."It had been completely forgotten, but it turned out to be the best," said Prof Alain Marty at the Université de Toulouse, France, the chief science officer at Carbios.The team used the optimised enzyme to break down a. The scientists then used the material to create new food-grade plastic bottles.Carbios has a deal with the biotechnology company Novozymes to produce the new enzyme at scale using fungi.But Martin Stephan, the deputy chief executive at Carbios, said existing lower-quality recycled plastic sells at a premium due to a shortage of supply."We are the first company to bring this technology on the market," said Stephan.He said a reduction in plastic use was one part of solving the waste problem. "But we all know that plastic brings a lot of value to society, in food, medical care, transportation. The problem is plastic waste." Increasing the collection of plastic waste was key, Stephan said, with about half of all plastic ending up in the environment or in landfill.Another team of scientists revealed in 2018 that they had accidentally created an enzyme that breaks down plastic drinks bottles. One of the team behind this advance, Prof John McGeehan, the director of the Centre for Enzyme Innovation at the University of Portsmouth, said Carbios was the leading company engineering enzymes to break down PET at large scale and that the new work was a major advance."It makes the possibility of true industrial-scale biological recycling of PET a possibility. This is a very large advance in terms of speed, efficiency and heat tolerance," McGeehan said. "It represents a significant step forward for true circular recycling of PET and has the potential to reduce our reliance on oil, cut carbon emissions and energy use, and incentivise the collection and recycling of waste plastic."Scientists are also making progress in finding biological ways to break down other major types of plastic.