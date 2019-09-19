© Dianna Cohen



Plastic Waste Exports Have Been Shipped Off and Counted as Recycled for Decades

Exposed: Plastic Waste Creates Plastic Pollution and Social Harm in Importing Countries and the Ocean

Asian Countries Taking U.S. Plastic Waste Blamed for World's Ocean Plastic Pollution

Reasons to End Plastic Waste Exports to Countries with Poor Waste Management Systems

We will have a clearer picture of our plastic waste generation volume. That will drive reduction in the generation of low value single-use plastic waste that is economically unrecyclable and commonly polluted, like single use polyethylene bags, expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam food containers and plastic straws. City and state laws are spreading across the U.S. now to restrict free distribution of these items to prevent plastic pollution and reduce waste to landfills. New Jersey and Vermont have proposed plastic pollution "trifecta" legislation to reduce waste generation from plastic bags, straws and EPS foam food containers.

to recover higher value plastic will become evident. As detailed in a recent Plastics News article, a plastics recycling expert has calculated that are required across the U.S. to increase PET beverage bottle recycling above 40% from the current rate of about 29%. Washington State's proposed Plastic Packaging Stewardship legislation requires extended producer responsibility (EPR) Reduction of plastic pollution in the ocean that causes many harms to human, ecosystem and marine health and economic and social costs will benefit Americans.

States and Cities Can Lead, If U.S. Commerce Department Will Not

Jan Dell, PE, is an Independent Engineer on a Quest to The Last Beach Cleanup. Jan has worked with companies in diverse industries to implement sustainable business and climate resiliency practices in their operations, communities and supply chains in more than 40 countries including throughout Asia. Appointed by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Jan was a member of the U.S. Federal Committee that led the 3rd National Climate Assessment from 2010 to 2014 and the Vice Chair of the U.S. Federal Advisory Committee on the Sustained National Climate Assessment in 2016-2017.Send her an email here.