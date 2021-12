The CEOs of two of America's largest airlines have come out and contested the notion that wearing masks is an effective way to halt the spread of COVID-19 on planes.On Wednesday, the CEOs of two of America's largest airlines questioned the need for masks on planes. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and Southwest's Gary Kelly made the comments after the topic of masks was brought up during a senate hearing regarding financial support given to airlines by the government during the pandemic."I concur," added Parker. "An aircraft is the safest place you can be."Masks have long been required for air travel in the era of COVID-19, but many, such as Kelly and Parker, are beginning to question the science behind the federal mandate.