"I think it's a necessary evil ... it's very damaging for parts of the economy, the hospitality sector, retail sector in particular - they're going to be affected. Unfortunately, we have to do it. The rate at which this virus is spreading is doubling every two or three days. Even though there's very few cases here now, and it seems like an overreaction, it absolutely is not an overreaction."

Masks must be worn in more settings including cinemas, theatres and churches as measures are tightened in England in a bid to slow the spread of the latest coronavirus variant.Tougher restrictions have been branded a "necessary evil" by a scientist advising the Government, who said the new approach "absolutely is not an overreaction".From Friday, in EnglandSports stadia are also included in regulations published on Thursday evening, but the Department of Health confirmed face coverings will only be mandatory in indoor areas.Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph cites an anonymous Government source as sayingas part of plans being considered by ministers.There were a total ofthe UK Health Security Agency said.It comes asin a message whichDr Nick Phin, the organisation's director of public health science, said revellers should delay their festive gatherings until another time to help in the effort to slow virus spread.Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said cases of the variant will keep rising.On restrictions, he told a Royal Society of Medicine briefing:Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned that the number of UK Omicron infections could hit one million by the end of the month.He has insisted the new measures are necessary to "build our collective defences" through the vaccination programme in the face of the rapidly-spreading variant.Ministers have faced criticism for introducing tougher measures, with anger in the Conservative party fuelled by suspicions the new restrictions were introduced as an attempt to distract from the Prime Minister's troubles over an alleged staff party in Downing Street during last December's lockdown.Friday's measures come ahead of a return to working from home on Monday and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday, as thedespite the prospect of a large Conservative revolt.Despite officials appearing to say thatThe regulations state thatDowning Street has said it would be "hard to justify" people having a "reasonable excuse" to remove their masks to sing while getting groceries under the new rules.The Plan B measures will be reviewed on January 5, before their expiry date of January 26.