© REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Paris has said it will ban UK tourists from entering France in an attempt to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant on Covid-19, which is already rampant in Britain.The move comes after Britain recorded its highest number of Covid-19 cases in a single day on Wednesday, although it is worth noting that testing capacity was greatly reduced during the first wave of the virus in 2020.Increasing Covid-19 cases in the UK have been partially blamed on the arrival of the Omicron variant. British Transport Minister Grant Shapps confirmed on Thursday that hauliers would be exempt from the French restrictions.