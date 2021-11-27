Despite implementing his own travel ban, Biden previously referred to Trump's travel ban as "xenophobia, and fear-mongering."
According to Fox News, Biden later walked back the "xenophobia" comment, stating he was making a broader point, not entirely related to Trump's travel restrictions.
Nonetheless, there are numerous accounts of Biden contradicting himself on the issue of travel bans. Biden tweeted in March, 2020:
"A wall will not stop the coronavirus. "Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it."Additionally, Biden also referred to Trump's restriction of migration from certain African countries as a "disgrace."
Vice-President Kamala Harris is also guilty of the same contradiction, calling Trump's restrictions "Un-American."
The Biden administration's travel restrictions will apply to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi. The delta variant is still the dominant variant of the COVID virus in most of the rest of the world, as of the time of this writing.