© Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



one of the most devastating tornado events in US history".

bosses took a roll call to find out if anybody had already left

Workers at a Kentucky candle factory have said they pleaded with managers to be allowed to leave as a deadly tornado barreled towards them last weekend - but say they were told they would be fired if they left their posts.The barrage of tornadoes that tore through Kentucky and surrounding states killed a dozen children, including a two-month-old infant, Governor Andy Beshear said on Tuesday.More than 18,000 homes remained without power on Tuesday.Beshear saidIn Washington, the House of Representatives plans to hold a moment of silence on Tuesday evening for the victims.On Wednesday, Joe Biden plans to visit the hard-hit areas of Kentucky, with the US president noting at the weekend that he wasn't rushing there immediately in order not to get in the way of the huge scale of urgent rescue and recovery work that was under way.for the survivors, who have been warned by authorities in Kentucky to brace forMultiple employees of the Mayfield Consumer Products factory told NBC News thatImages of the wreckage of the scented candle factory, one of the largest employers in western Kentucky, has become symbolic of the devastation caused by the unseasonal tornado that killed dozens across several states. Some have alreadyThe factory workers' claims cast an even darker shadow over the events of the evening. According to NBC, citing another night shift worker,Haley Conder, 29, said she was one of a number of employees whoMcKayla Emery, 21, interviewed by NBC from her hospital bed, saidshe said they were told. "I heard that with my own ears."The Guardian was unable to reach Mayfield Consumer Products representatives for comment on Tuesday, but according to NBC the company is denying the allegations."It's absolutely untrue. We've had a policy in place since Covid began. Employees can leave any time they want to leave and they can come back the next day," said Bob Ferguson, a company spokesperson.Ferguson said managers had not told employees that leaving their shifts meant risking their jobs, and that company management had followed emergency protocols from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.Beshear told reporters that the Kentucky Division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance would undertake a months-long review of the deaths at the factory.The governor said that such reviews are done whenever workers are killed on the job."So it shouldn't suggest that there was any wrongdoing. But what it should give people confidence in, is that we'll get to the bottom of what happened," he said.