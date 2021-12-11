Still sore about being left out of the recently held 'Summit for democracy", China has labelled American democracy as a 'weapon of mass destruction'.China responded angrily to this and alleged Biden-led US of still following Cold War-era ideologies."'Democracy' has long become a 'weapon of mass destruction'a foreign ministry spokesperson said in an online statement.China has also alleged that the virtual summit was organised by the US solely to bring in more divide and weaponise the idea of democracy. The ministry claims that through this summit, JoeThe Asian country which has been facing outlash for silencing democratic voices within its borders and in Hong Kong has now vowed to "resolutely resist and oppose all kinds of pseudo-democracies".While the US surrounded itself with 'like-minded' governments, China decided to blow its own horn by promoting its own version of "whole-process people's democracy". The idea was promoted through a white paper which was released last week.When the US was busy ignoring China during this two-day event, China celebrated its small victory asAfter the summit, the US Treasury also sanctioned two high-level Chinese officials for violation of human rights in China's Xinjiang region. Additionally, AI surveillance firm SenseTime has been blacklisted for its facial recognition technology as the American authorities believe the technology is being used to target the Uyghur minority.