"We still have an obligation and a need to increase vaccination coverage so that we don't go from lockdown to lockdown, next year as well. There are still well over a million Austrians who aren't vaccinated. That is too many. I say very clearly that we don't want to punish the people who aren't vaccinated. We want to bring them along, we want to convince them of this vaccination and we want them to show solidarity with everyone so that we can regain our freedom."

New legislation in Austria will createAustrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the vaccination register will be checked every three months, with the first cutoff date being March 15.Government authorities will send letters to unvaccinated people who are unexempt at these three-month intervals reminding them to get the vaccine or a doctor-issued exemption by the next cutoff date.While the law said fines could reach up to 3,600 euros per fine, the government said it would take people's finances into consideration. If people get vaccinated in the meantime, legal action will be dropped.Mueckstein said people who are pregnant, have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months and who can't get vaccinatedare exempt.Austria, where currently 68 percent of the population is vaccinated, will be the first European country to implement a general vaccine mandate.Austria's vaccination rate is comparatively low rate for Western Europe. Neighboring Germany though plans have yet to be drawn up and officials say they will let lawmakers vote according to their conscience rather than along party lines.The announcement from Austria that it would introduce a general vaccine mandate came on November 19 — at the same time the government decided to lock down the country to curb a surge of new infections.Karoline Edtstadler, the Cabinet minister responsible for constitutional issues, said:The country's seven-day infection rate has declined during the lockdown. It stood at 432.6 new cases per 100,000 residents on Thursday, down from more than 1,100 on the day the lockdown started.