The oldest Latino civil rights group in the US is mulling dropping the word "Latinx" from its official communications.Domingo Garcia, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), sent an email on Wednesday to other members of the group's management, suggesting that they should stop using "Latinx" because it was "very unliked" by the very people they serve.He added a link to a Miami Herald editorial reporting a fresh opinion poll by Bendixen & Amandi International, a Miami-based Democratic firm.LULAC represents people "on Main Street in the barrio and we need to make sure we talk to them the way they talk to each other."He stressed his intention was not to ban "Latinx" altogether and that the group supports people who identify themselves as Latinx. The decision was simply about speaking the language of the common people, Garcia assured.Since its introduction by the academia in the mid 2000s, it was mostly rejected by the older generations of Latinos, but gained traction among some younger politically active people. The term also found its way into liberal-leaning US mainstream media.Latino voters have long been a devoted Democrat base, but the GOP has recently made some advances in swaying them. A Wall Street Journal poll published this week showed that Hispanics were currently split evenly between the two parties in a Congressional vote, with 22% undecided. In a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, 44% said they would back the incumbent president and 43% preferred the former one.