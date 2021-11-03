© Getty Images / izusek



"patronising to expect less from some students under the guise of supporting them."

School exams must avoid language that "may cause offence" and not use complex or context-specific terms that could create "unnecessary barriers" for non-native English speakers, the UK's exams regulator has recommended.On Monday, England's Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) published new draft guidelines aimed at addressing how some students are "unfairly disadvantaged by irrelevant features" in the education system. The proposed guidance also advises how exams can be made more "accessible, clear and plain" for students who are not familiar with the cultural "context" of questions that are based on social customs or life experiences.In addition, the proposals recommend that exam boards avoid source material, context, images or colours that present "unnecessary negative, narrow or stereotypical representations of particular groups." The regulator also said exams must not "advantage or disadvantage any group" of pupils andIf approved, the draft guidance - which is open for public consultation until January - may be finalised as early as spring 2022. British students are due to sit external exams next summer for the first time since 2019.These rules will be relevant to questions that do not primarily assess complex language skills, such as scenario-based questions in maths and science subjects. They will not apply to those subjects where complex language and cultural knowledge are expected to be tested, such as English and history.Noting that the "best interests of students" was the "compass that guides us", Ofqual's chief regulator, Jo Saxton, said it was "crucial that assessments are as accessible as possible for all students" in order to enable them to "demonstrate what they know, understand and can do."In September, former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said, "Lowering the bar for certain groups of students serves no one" and called it