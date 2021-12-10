© Adam Williams



contrary to popular views, it was commonly carried out using rope.

© Adam Williams



© Adam Williams



Found at the site of a future housing development in Cambridgeshire, the near 1,900-year-old skeleton at first did not seem particularly remarkable., at one of five cemeteries around a newly discovered Roman settlement at Fenstanton, between Roman Cambridge and Godmanchester.But once his remains were removed to a laboratory in Bedford, a grisly discovery was made -But after prolonged analysis crucifixion was established as the only likely explanation, and the first details of the extraordinary find are reported on Wednesday in British Archaeology magazine.On a wet, dull day in November 2017, the skeleton was uncovered and recorded in situ without the nail being noticed, as it was protruding only a couple of centimetres either side of the heel and was caked in mud.It was not until the bones were bagged and removed to the lab, where they were cleaned, that the nail was revealed.David Ingham, project manager at Albion Archaeology, which conducted the dig, said: "Well, so it's not the sort of thing you're looking for."He went on: "We know a reasonable amount about crucifixion; how it was practised and where it was practised and when and so on from historical accounts. But it's the first tangible evidence to actually see how it worked."The off-site analysis was conducted by Corinne Duhig, a renowned archaeologist at the University of Cambridge, who came to the conclusion that crucifixion was the reason the nail was used.The find is more remarkable becauseThe reasons behind this, the crucifixion and the identity of the man will never be known, butThe Fenstanton man was, which would have been inserted into the sides of an upright timber. And, while the location of crucifixion is unknown, it is likely to have been elsewhere, possibly by the side of the road.The find isThe Fenstanton man's bones have been, making them between 1,661 and 1,891 years old.He was among the remains of 48 bodies found at the site during the archaeological excavations, which were undertaken as a requirement for planning consent for a now-completed housing development.Ingham hopes a 3D replica of the heel bone with the nail embedded will be displayed at the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology in Cambridge.The dig took place between May and November 2017. The findings were set to be revealed in 2020 but this was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.