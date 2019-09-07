© Michael Kappeler/AFP/Getty Images



the salts used on the writing layer of the Temple scroll are not common to the Dead Sea region.

not typical

with this period and parchment making

trade in fragments of the Dead Sea scrolls was full of fakes.

The Dead Sea scrolls have given up fresh secrets, with researchers saying they have identified a previously unknown technique used to prepare one of the most remarkable scrolls of the collection.Scientists say the study poses a puzzle, as, and it turns out to be quite unique," said Assistant Professor Admir Masic, co-author of the research from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US.he added.but dating back to between the third century BC and the first century AD,Most of the writings are on parchment sheets - some of which have been tanned, an eastern practice, while some are untanned or lightly tanned, a western practice.The scroll is now housed with many of the other Dead Sea scrolls in the Shrine of the Book, part of the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.The bright, pale scroll - which is more than 8 metres long and written on parchment sheets whitened through treatment with a salt called alum - has a number of unusual features. It is wafer thin - experts have suggested it might have been made from an animal skin split in two - and"The layer reminds [one] of plaster on a wall," said Prof Ira Rabin, another author of the study.Now, writing in the journal Science Advances, Masic and colleagues report that they have analysed a fragment of the Temple Scroll to unpick the makeup of this mineral-containing layer.The results suggest the writing surface is largely composed of sulfate salts, including glauberite, gypsum and thenardite - minerals that dissolve in water and are left behind when the water evaporates.However, the researchers say these salts are not typical for the Dead Sea region,Prof Timothy Lim from the University of Edinburgh, who was not involved in the study, said the findings did not show that the Temple scroll did not come from the region, even if the salts used in its preparation might come from elsewhere.However, Prof Jonathan Ben-Dov from the University of Haifa disagreed: "I am not the least surprised to learn that a part of the scrolls was not prepared in the Dead Sea region. It would be naive to assume that they were all prepared there."Rabin said: "We believeBut the detailed treatment is rather unique."The team say the findings raise questions of how best to conserve the Dead Sea scrolls, noting that the sulfate salts might mean the scrolls are more sensitive to small changes in humidity than previously thought.Among those who welcomed the findings was Dr Kipp Davis from the Dead Sea Scrolls Institute at Trinity Western University in Canada, one of the"This is an important study that reveals a number of things which promise to continue to be helpful in the study of ancient Jewish scribal culture, but moreover also in our efforts to develop more robust and reliable techniques for evaluating authenticity and forgery in ancient manuscripts," he said.