Slaves living quarters discovered in exceptional state of preservation in Pompeii
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 12:00 UTC
Completing the context of these rooms is the latest discovery of a room used by slaves who worked in the villa.
It offers an extraordinary glimpse into a part of the ancient world that usually remains largely in the dark. The room grants us a rare insight into the daily reality of slaves, thanks to the exceptional state of preservation of the room and the possibility of creating plaster casts of beds and other objects in perishable materials which have left their imprint in the cinerite that covered the ancient structures.
The discovery itself took place not far from the portico where, in the month of January 2021, a ceremonial chariot was found that is currently undergoing consolidation and restoration work. Close to the place where the precious vehicle was parked, and not far from the nearby stable excavated in 2018, a room has emerged which served as the humble lodgings of the staff who carried out the everyday work in a Roman villa, including the maintenance and preparation of the chariot.
In fact, within the room, where three wooden beds have been found, a wooden chest was discovered containing metal and fabric objects, which appear to be parts of the horse harnesses.
The webbed bases of the beds were made of ropes, the imprints of which are partially discernible in the cinerite, and above which fabric blankets were placed and which have also been preserved as cavities in the ground and recreated through the plaster cast method.
Several personal objects were found under the beds, including amphorae positioned to store private possessions, ceramic jugs and a 'chamber pot'. The room was lit by a small upper window, and shows no evidence of having had any wall decorations.
"This is a window into the precarious reality of people who seldom appear in historical sources that were written almost exclusively by men belonging to the elite, and who as a result risk remaining invisible in the great historical accounts," - declared Director General Gabriel Zuchtriegel - "It is a case in which archaeology helps us to discover a part of the ancient world which we would otherwise know little about, but which is nonetheless extremely important. What is most striking is the cramped and precarious nature of this room, which was something between a dormitory and a storage room of just 16 sqm, which we can now reconstruct thanks to the exceptional state of preservation created by the eruption of AD 79. It is certainly one of the most exciting discoveries during my life as an archaeologist, even without the presence of great 'treasures' - the true treasure here is the human experience, in this case of the most vulnerable members of ancient society, to which this room is a unique testimony."
"Once again, an excavation borne of the need to protect and safeguard archaeological heritage, in this case thanks to a fruitful collaboration with the Public Prosecutor's Office ofTorre Annunziata,allows us to add another piece to our knowledge of the ancient world" - declared Massimo Osanna, Director General of Museums, under whose direction of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii the excavations were launched in 2017 - "The study of this room, which will be enriched by the results of ongoing analyses, will allow us to uncover new and interesting information on the living conditions and lives of slaves at Pompeii and in the Roman world".
"This additional significant discovery in the excavations of Civita Giuliana"- declared Chief Prosecutor Nunzio Fragliasso -"is just the latest confirmation of the synergy between the Directorate of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii and the Public Prosecutor's Office of Torre Annunziata, and of the effectiveness of the Memorandum of Understanding stipulated between the aforementioned institutions, which, alongside the valuable support of the Carabinieri, has led, on the one hand, to the conviction in the first instance of those responsible for the illegal excavations at Civita Giuliana and, on the other hand, to the discovery of exceptionally important archaeological heritage. In implementing the aforementioned Memorandum, investigations and research will continue both at the excavations of Civita Giuliana and at other sites of illegal archaeological excavations which fall within the jurisdiction of Pompeii."
"Pompeii is proof that when Italy believes in herself and works as a team, she can achieve extraordinary goals that are admired across the world. This incredible new discovery at Pompeii demonstrates that today the archaeological site has become not only one of the most desirable visitor destinations in the world, but also a place where research is carried out and new and experimental technologies are employed" - declared Dario Franceschini, Minister of Culture - "Thanks to this important new discovery, our knowledge of the daily life of ancient Pompeians has been enriched, particularly of that element of society about which little is known even today. Pompeii is a model of study that is unique in the world"
THE RUSTIC AREA OF THE SUBURBAN VILLA OF CIVITA GIULIANA
