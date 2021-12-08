© SEC/Handout via REUTERS



Inspector General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Carl Hoecker was permitted to keep his job even after a 2019 investigation recommended that he be fired for "serious misconduct."The investigation into Hoecker was conducted by the Integrity Committee, which is a federal panel tasked with probing allegations of wrongdoing against inspector generals.According to the committee, Hoecker's investigation "created the appearance that he attempted to conceal potential wrongdoing" by the two employees, who had worked for him at another agency.The male supervisor was also accused of giving the female employee preferential treatment.His investigation cleared the two staffers of the allegations and concluded that the male staffer "created the appearance of an inappropriate relationship."The committee also noted that Hoecker showed a "lack of candor." This finding is particularly serious, according to former government attorneys who spoke to Reuters, with one describing it as a "death knell" for law enforcement officials.The Hill has reached out to the SEC for comment.