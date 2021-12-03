many Americans have decided that now is the time to leave the system and start working for themselves.

Entrepreneurs applied for federal tax-identification numbers to register 4.54 million new businesses from January through October this year, up 56% from the same period of 2019, Census Bureau data show. That was the largest number on records that date back to 2004. Two-thirds were for businesses that aren't expected to hire employees.

Energy costs in Pennsylvania are set to rise as much as 50% in some parts of the state beginning Dec. 1, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).



"Most Pennsylvania regulated electric utilities are adjusting the price they charge for the generation portion of customers' bills on December 1 for non-shopping customers, also known as the 'Price to Compare' (PTC)," the PUC explained in a press release. "The PTC averages 40% to 60% of the customer's total utility bill. However, this percent varies by the utility and by the level of individual customer usage.

At Central Arkansas Fireplaces in Conway, a suburb of Little Rock, the flood of orders for woodstoves has been so overwhelming that units purchased today won't be delivered in time for this heating season. "You can't get a stove until at least April," says Lakin Frederick, an employee at the store.

At Firewood by Jerry in New River, Arizona, a cord of seasoned firewood — roughly 700 pieces or so — goes for $200 today. That's up 33% from a year ago. At Zia Firewood in Albuquerque, the price is up 11% since the summer to $250. And at Standing Rock Farms in Stone Ridge, a bucolic, little town in the Hudson Valley that's become popular with the Manhattan set, the best hardwoods now fetch $475 a cord, up 19% from last year.

Oroville declared itself a constitutional republic. A place where the local leaders pledge to fight mandates they say go too far.



"Any executive orders issued by the State of California or by the United States federal government that are overreaching or clearly violate our constitutionally protected rights will not be enforced by the City of Oroville against its citizens," read the declaration passed this month by the City Council.

but the truth is that communities all over the nation are going to have to try to do what they can to insulate themselves from the authoritarian measures that are being instituted on the state and federal levels.