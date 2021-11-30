Pfizer+ offers the following additional benefits:
- Monthly vaccine booster
- Access to some of Pfizer's other popular drugs
- Gold badge for social media virtue signals
- Video library of the mainstream media shaming unvaccinated individuals
- An autographed photo of Dr. Fauci
- A mobile app that alerts you when an unvaccinated person is nearby
- Monthly shipment of masks
On launch day, the pharmaceutical giant announced Pfizer+ subscriptions had generated enough profits to pay for the billions of dollars in criminal and civil lawsuits stemming from decades of false advertising, data manipulation, bribing foreign government officials, and lying to doctors.