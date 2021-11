© AP



Seven people have been arrested after rioters clashed with police in The Hague for a second night of violence in the Netherlands, sparked by protests over new COVID-19 restrictions.Police said investigations are under way to establish if the shots were fired by officers.In The Hague on Saturday night, young people set fires in the streets and threw fireworks at officers.Police said in a tweet that seven people were arrested and five officers were injured, while one needed treatment in a hospital following the clashes.Elsewhere in the Netherlands,There was a heavy police presence in several other major towns after social media calls to riot followed the Rotterdam clashes, but any further violence was largely contained, Dutch media reported.Tens of thousands have voiced their anger in the Austrian capital after the government announced a nationwide lockdown and said coronavirus vaccinations would become mandatory by law next year , blaming the country's high infection numbers on those who have failed to take up the jab., and will last a maximum of 20 days.Most shops will close and cultural events will be cancelled. People will only be able to leave their homes for certain reasons, including food shopping, going to the doctor, or doing exercise.Austria's infection rate is among the highest on the continent, with a seven-day incidence of 971.5 per 100,000 people - and daily cases keep setting records.Around 65% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. In the UK it is about 68%.Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has apologised to all vaccinated people, saying it was not fair they had to suffer under the renewed lockdown restrictions when they had done everything to help contain the virus."I'm sorry to take this drastic step," he said on public broadcaster ORF.They will also not be allowed to attend public events or gatherings and will be required to test twice a week just to go to work.German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said: "It is really, absolutely, time to take action."And in central Hull, around 200 anti-vaxxers marched through the streets, demanding that carers looking after the elderly and vulnerable should not be forced to have the jab.