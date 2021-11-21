© Vitaly Belousov/Sputnik



"I can imagine the types of reaction to my words from different corners, but I can prove that Russia today is the true leader of the free world. We're free from the most powerful influences from abroad. We're developing in accordance with our own path and, by God's will, our path shall be successful. Russia can serve as an example for others. We have many problems, but these problems are solvable."

"We currently don't have a hot-button issue that would make societal interests collide and produce deep, irreconcilable contradictions."

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, has argued thatin his eyes.In an interview broadcast on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Saturday, the religious leader was asked to comment on instances of Orthodox Christians having emigrated from the US to Russia.Speaking about the state of Russian society, the patriarch said:He added that the country benefited from a healthy diversity of opinion that "doesn't destroy the foundations of human ... and spiritual life."