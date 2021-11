The prosecution's star witness in the Kyle Rittenhouse case had a criminal charge dismissed just six days before the trial's start, meaning the jury had no insight into his extensive criminal record nor his history of lying to police, DailyMail.com can reveal.Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger was well aware of this when he paraded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, the third man shot on the night of August 25, 2020, as a paragon of selfless virtue. He was a paramedic, the court heard, just there that evening to provide medical aid, as he claimed to have done at countless other protests across the country.In fact, DailyMail.com has learned,He also has a history of showing disdain for the law by lying to, and failing to co-operate with, police.Grosskreutz's attorney successfully filed a Motion to Suppress Evidence on the basis that the traffic stop from which it had been obtained had been unlawful.Police pulled Grosskreutz over on October 6, 2020, for failure to use a signal but under Wisconsin law if there is no other vehicle present a signal is not necessary.Intriguingly Grosskreutz's attorney told the judge that this was, 'a unique case.' She does not expand on her description of this.Certainly, bodycam footage of the night of Grosskreutz's arrest, obtained by DailyMail.com,Sullen, monosyllabic and with barely concealed disdain, Grosskreutz resists police efforts to 'work with him.'According to the police report he had, 'red, glassy eyes and slurred speech' and was smelling of alcohol. He refused to give his name or co-operate with field sobriety tests, asking for his attorney and telling the police that he 'does not answer questions.'Ultimately his lack of co-operation saw him arrested, taken into custody and having a blood test conducted under warrant.DailyMail.com can also reveal thatThe police report, seen by DailyMail.com notes that Grosskreutz could give no reason for his being there and that, 'Gaige made clear his anti-law enforcement views.'Last week the defense managed to extract the facts that Grosskreutz had refused to be re-interviewed by police about his shooting when approached in September 2020.Grosskreutz has since gone on national television to backtrack on this testimony, given under oath.In fact, Grosskreutz's refusal to co-operate is a common theme across the myriad police reports accumulated by him and reviewed by DailyMail.com. In some it is noted that he encourages others to do likewise.On May 9, 2015, Grosskreutz received his first DUI and second citation for carrying a loaded firearm while intoxicated.He was stopped in Greenfield, roughly 40 miles from Kenosha, and the police officer again observed that Grosskreutz's eyes were, 'bloodshot and glassy,' and stated that he, 'could detect an odor of intoxicants.'Alarmingly the report notes, 'Grosskreutz was eventually asked to exit the vehicle and before he did, he informed the officer that he had a firearm on his person and that it was openly carried. Grosskreutz said he was working on getting his CCW [Concealed Carry Weapon] permit.'Police 'recovered a 9mm Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun that was located near Grosskreutz's right hip in a black leather holster on his belt...There was a 9mm round in the chamber of the weapon.'In court last week he admitted that carrying a gun was his common practice explaining it as a noble belief in the Second Amendment.He testified, 'I believe in the Second Amendment, I'm for people's right to carry and bear arms and that night was no different from any other day. It's keys, phone, wallet, gun.'In 2013 Grosskreutz was charged with smashing the bedroom window of an ex-girlfriend at 4am. According to the police report he had been harassing her by phone earlier in the evening.in New Berlin, 40 miles north of Kenosha.He was caught attempting to sell three stolen Play Stations and in the lengthy report police repeatedly note Grosskreutz's lack of transparency and lying.He was ultimately charged and convicted.and smashed a lamp, damaging the dry wall against which he hurled it.He also has a juvenile record which is sealed.