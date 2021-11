© Unknown



The Soros Circle: AntAC

© Matt Palumbo

"One of the major goals of #AntAC for 2016 is to force #Shokin to resign."

"included interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board, including Hunter Biden."

"'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.' Well, son of a bitch. He got fired."

"Despite the fact that (Shokin) didn't have any corruption charges, we don't have any information about him doing something wrong, I especially asked him...to resign."

"I'm a man of my word. And now that the new prosecutor general is in place, we're ready to move forward to signing that new $1 billion loan guarantee."

"I can't think of anything [Derkach] gave me that you could consider meddling in the election. Indicting [Steve] Bannon is a lot more meddling in the election than this. My best recollection is it was all information we had already. I know I kind of got bored during the deposition because I had already heard it.



"I can't see how you can be accused of meddling in an election that is more than a year away. The only new piece of information he gave... is the report that $5.3 billion in foreign aid [to Ukraine] is unaccounted for, $3 billion of which is American money and a big portion of that went to nongovernmental organizations controlled by George Soros."

"The investigation into the Anti-Corruption Action Center, based on the assistance they have received from us, is similarly misplaced."

"Don't target AntAC in the middle of an American presidential election in which Soros was backing Hillary Clinton to succeed another Soros favorite, Barack Obama."

"behind the scenes advice and support to Ukrainian partner AntAC's efforts to generate corruption litigation in Europe and the U.S. respecting state assets stolen by senior Ukrainian leaders."

"We have broadly recognized the importance of developing supportive constituencies in order to make headway in tightening the global web of anti-corruption accountability. We first conceived of this in terms of fostering and helping to build a political environment favorable to high-level anti-corruption cases."

"At the time, Ms. Ambassador thought our interviews of the Ukrainian citizens, of the Ukrainian civil servants who were frequent visitors in the U.S. Embassy, could cast a shadow on that anti-corruption policy."

The following is an exclusive excerpt provided for National Pulse readers from Matt Palumbo's forthcoming book The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros In 2014, Soros's International Renaissance Foundation (IRF) and its grantees were active supporters in the creation of the) of Ukraine, a powerful NGO . Through the end of 2018, 17 percent of AntAC's funding was coming from Soros's group.AntAC is run by, an American-educated lawyer. White House logs show Kaleniuk visited on December 9, 2015, reportedly meeting withthe CIA employee many suspect is the anonymous whistleblower that sparked Trump's first impeachment, the source of which was a faultless phone call with Ukraine's president.AntAC was responsible for creating the, a law enforcement group separate from the prosecutor general's office that was tasked with handling the biggest corruption cases. It has investigatory powers but cannot indict suspects. Only when it passes its findings to prosecutors does a subject of its inquiry become part of a criminal case. The agency was established in 2014 at the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its predecessor, the National Anti-Corruption Committee, was deemed a failure.With the Obama DOJ's launch of the, aimed at battling large-scale public corruption in foreign states, the State Department, DOJ, and FBI began outsourcing some of their own work to AntAC.In February 2015,was appointed prosecutor general of Ukraine, and was soon scrutinized for helping the owner of the energy company Burisma. Shokin had helped ownerregain control of $23 million that was frozen by British authorities. Burisma was made famous by Hunter Biden's involvement in the company, and Zlochevsky was the one who struck the deal to appoint Hunter to the company's board of directors in 2014 at a reported salary of $83,333 per month.AntAC's stance on Shokin was made clear; it tweeted on December 2015 thatShokin attempted to begin a probe into Burisma thatunless Skokin was removed as prosecutor general. Biden even bragged about it on video to the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018, stating that when he attended a meeting with Ukraine's president and prime minister, he said:Biden insisted the U.S. wanted Shokin removed over corruption concerns shared by the European Union. But in tapes released by Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach, Biden and Poroshenko reveal that the Ukrainian president admitted to doing Biden's bidding. The quid pro quo is proven.In another recording from March 22, 2016, the two allegedly discussed who would be appointed prosecutor general of Ukraine, and then who would be their eventual replacement. Former prosecutorwas mentioned. The White House issued a press release confirming the pair talked again on this date.At the end of the call, Biden said:Derkach would later be punished for allegedly exposing Biden's call with Poroshenko.After the audio was made public, Poroshenko's successorcalled for an investigation into the recordings, and theThe sanctions came less than a year after Derkach met with Rudy Giuliani in Kiev, which reports at the time said was toAs the 2016 presidential race began to intensify, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office began an investigation into AntAC about the alleged misuse of $2.2 million of funds. An inquiry was sent to former U.S. ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.the second-in-command at the embassy, responded to Deputy Prosecutor General Yuriy Stolyarchuk with a two-page letter stating that the U.S. had "no concerns about the use of our assistance funds."Kent pressured Stolyarchuk about AntAC in the letter, writing:That was written on April 4, 2016 — less than a week after Shokin was removed.A few months later, Yuriy Lutsenko was named prosecutor general and met withLutsenko recalls being stunned whenThe list included a founder of AntAC, and two members of Ukrainian Parliament who supported AntAC's anticorruption agenda (while benefitting from corruption themselves).As John Solomon puts it, the implied message to Lutsenko was clear:The fact that Ukraine dealt with an organization created with the backing of the Obama administration, State Department, FBI, and George Soros. An investigation into AntAC could expose a whole chest of secrets — the least of which being that they're not all concerned with corruption like they claim.One advocates U.S. involvement in Ukraine and offersAnother memo describesOne such contact waswho was one of the lead agents in investigating Paul Manafort in Ukraine. She's appeared at Soros-sponsored events and conferences before and joined AntAC's supervisory board after retiring from the FBI. The FBI also separately confirmed her contacts with AntAC before she joined them, saying they were part of her "investigative work."One memo reportedly had a chart of Ukrainians that should be investigated, including people with ties to Paul Manafort.While not mentioned by name, one of those mentioned is likelya Ukrainian billionaire with competing energy interests in Europe as Soros. Firtash previously beat civil charges alleging he had engaged in money laundering with Manafort.At this time, Fusion GPS was just starting to conduct opposition research on Trump, and the DNC's Ukraine expertwas searching for dirt on Manafort. Meanwhile, Soros-fundedWith AntAC having the potential to "uncover" more dirt on the prime contender to Hillary Clinton, the motivations become obvious.Prosecutor General Lutsenko himself suggested that the embassy applied pressure because it didn't want Americans to see who was being funded with our tax dollars.The Open Society-backed Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the FEC alleging that Ukrainian businessmanand Russian-born businessmancreated a shell company called, LLC to anonymously donate $325k to a pro-Trump super PAC. The investigation that followed uncovered a $1 million payment to Parnas's wife from Firtash's lawyer.The hunt for any information that could possibly damage President Trump or anyone connected to him was now on.