A student has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his step-grandmother after confessing to the crime in a game of truth or dare.Tiernan Darnton, 21, who was caught after a counsellor alerted police to the confession, was told by a judge at Preston crown court that he must serve a minimum of 15 years of his sentence.His 94-year-old step-grandmother, Mary Gregory, was discovered under a table in the conservatory of her smoke-filled bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2018. She died four days later in hospital.He told the counsellor in May 2019 about a friend "who could send me to prison cos of what he knows". A week later he told the counsellor and his stepfather, Chris Gregory, 66, that he had started the fire, the court was told. The counsellor then informed the police.Sentencing Darnton to life, Mrs Justice Yip told him: ""Your opportunity to act on your dark thoughts came when your stepfather was away. In the early hours of 28 May 2018, you went to Mrs Gregory's home and deliberately started a fire in one of the bedrooms."The judge went on: ""Her final days were spent in hospital. Quite understandably,The court heard that an examination of his mobile phone and laptop found internet searches made after the fire including "