Efforts are underway to smuggle weapons into the migrant camps that have sprung up on Belarus' border with the EU, the country's embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has insisted as part of a series of extraordinary new claims.Speaking at a meeting of ministers in Minsk on Thursday, Lukashenko "noted that a dangerous pattern has emerged whereby there are attempts to transfer weapons and ammunition to migrant encampments on the border with Poland to provoke a conflict," an official statement reads.No evidence has so far been presented to substantiate the bombshell allegations, and Poland has not indicated any concerns about illegal arms-trafficking.Minsk says it is simply no longer prepared to stop migrants from reaching the bloc's borders, and has warned that a new influx of Afghan refugees could be imminent. "The Americans invited [migrants], but ordered Europe and Central Asia to take them in," Lukashenko explained. "What are people to do? They will go to Europe."