© Ministry of National Defense for Poland



In one video, people carrying rucksacks and wearing winter clothing are seen walking on the side of a highway with a billboard written in Belarusian.



Another video showed a large group of men and women escorted by armed men in military uniform. The Polish Defense Ministry distributed a video which it said showed a group of migrants near the Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing.

Poland has imposed a state of emergency at the border, put up razor wire, and increased the number of soldiers and guards to stem the flow of migrants crossing from Belarus. Lawmakers have also approved the building of a $407 million wall on its eastern border.

23,000 migrants

For months Poland and other states which neighbor Belarus including Latvia and Lithuania have accused President Victor Lukashenko of intentionally sending thousands of migrants into the EU as political payback for Western sanctions and isolation measures targeting his government in Minsk, forcing these border states to seal off and militarize key crossings.Poland is now sounding the alarm amid reports that a large caravan of at least hundreds of migrants, believed to mostly be Middle Eastern and Muslim, are currently walking to its eastern border with Belarus.Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk has said in fresh statements given to Polish public radio.Lukashenko's government is accused of in some cases literally, after which they are escorted and pushed by state security troops toward border crossings.Last week Poland's deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski called what Belarus is doing a form of, flooding neighboring EU countries with Muslim migrants. Given that Poland's defense ministry has freshly indicated that, along with a beefed up police and volunteer guards presence, there are fears of a major incident looming.This as multiple social media videos over the last days show increasingly aggressive and provocative confrontations. Belarusian agents are accused of prodding people across barbed wire fences where they areReuters describes a few of the circulating videos as follows Belarus has responded to Warsaw's accusations by saying the situation has only escalated due to Poland's "inhumane attitude" and has claimed it seeks to halt any migrant caravans significantly before reaching the border.Interestingly, Poland will now pursuein place of what's mostly razor wire fences at this point Polish reports have tallied somehowever, it's unclear how many of these have made it into the country. Human rights monitors have noted they are between a rock and a hard place - being pushed across by Belarusian agents amid dangerous conditions, only to be met with a militarized Polish border fence and patrols, as some fresh video appears to show.