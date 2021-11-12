© Reuters / Andrew Boyers



Following threats of government sanctions, over 200 higher education providers in England have adopted a controversial definition of anti-Semitism that places limits on criticism of Israel, a report has found.According to the Office for Students (OfS), a total of 216 post-secondary institutions in the country have signed up to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism over the past year.Referencing the "horrors of the Holocaust," Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said the IHRA definition was a public commitment to "[rooting] out" this "insidious form of racism" by "helping to identify anti-Semitic conduct" across the higher education sector.In 2018, then-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was accused of being an anti-Semite and racist after he called for an additional qualifying statement to the definition that would allow criticism of the "discriminatory impact" of Israel's policies, the "circumstances around its foundation," and "support another settlement of the Israel-Palestine conflict."While a 2016 report by the Commons Home Affairs Select Committee mentioned the need to maintain freedom of speech "in the context of discourse about Israel and Palestine," UK MPs have more recently called on the government to take a tougher stance on campus anti-Semitism - like removing leaders and cutting funding. Earlier this year, senior Tory MP Robert Halfon likened the situation to 1930s Germany.