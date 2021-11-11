Disturbing video captures the moment a mob of suspects brutally beat a 62-year-old man in an unprovoked attack in Hell's Kitchen.The victim was walking on West 44th Street near Eighth Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man came up behind him and snarled, "What are you looking at?" cops said., according to cops and the footage.The suspects bolted on foot, and cops were still looking for them Thursday morning.He was initially listed in critical condition, but has since stabilized, cops said.Cops do not believe the victim knew his attackers.