Society's Child
Mob beats 62-year-old man in unprovoked Hell's Kitchen attack
New York Post
Thu, 11 Nov 2021 20:48 UTC
The victim was walking on West 44th Street near Eighth Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man came up behind him and snarled, "What are you looking at?" cops said.
The suspect then knocked him to the ground with what appears to be a metal object and ran off, footage released by the NYPD shows.
While the victim was still on the ground, six other men ran up to him and stabbed and slashed him multiple times, according to cops and the footage.
The suspects bolted on foot, and cops were still looking for them Thursday morning.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with stab and slash wounds to his body, head and nose, cops said.
He was initially listed in critical condition, but has since stabilized, cops said.
Cops do not believe the victim knew his attackers.
"Scott has a history of inciting violence and creating dangerous conditions for concertgoers". Then stay the hell away from the idiot . . . And...
Great Job Team Bribem, a subsidiary of Team FUKUSraHell. So, in essence, this means that they Houthis got the keys to the Embassy and nothing was...
Must be nice, getting paid to take care of your own child. Why not have six or seven more?
All Soul's Day is literal and means all souls created in the commencement of the Wheel of Necessity, aka, Precession of the Equinox (Zodiac) and...
They probably don't like it that the US is supplying the Saudis with weapons and ammo used to kill them and destroy their country.