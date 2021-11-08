© Alfonso Di Vincenzo / KONTROLAB / LightRocket via Getty Images



An Italian judge has convicted 70 people connected to the country's most powerful mafia clan - the 'Ndrangheta, with some receiving maximum-length sentences.The marathon Mafia trial was held over the weekend and saw 91 defendants tried in a specially converted court room in the Calabrian city of Lamezia Terme.A total of 70 mobsters were convicted in the trial, one of the country's largest ever. The- remarked that the sentencing was an "important" one and that he was not "afraid of anything or anyone".Some of the mobsters sentenced had opted for a quick, private trial to have their jail time shortened by a third if they were found guilty. About a third of the group are set to serve over 10 years behind bars.However,prosecutors pushed for. Pasquale Gallone, 62, who helped coordinate his boss's three-year run from 2014, was one of the gangsters to receive a two-decade long sentence.Among the people tried, the majority of the 19 acquitted were only marginal suspects, Gratteri said.Commenting on the verdict, he said that: "We continue our work with serenity and the firmness needed for such an important trial."for their involvement with the 'Ndrangheta, a network of some 150 families.The clan,, is a major player in Europe's cocaine trafficking, said to control about 80% of the continent's smuggling operations.