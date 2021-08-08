© Ciro Fusco/EPAAssociated Press in Rome



A reputed top Naples crime syndicate boss was arrested as, Italian authorities said.The interior minister, Luciana Lamorgese, praised the arrest of Maria Licciardi, 70, by Carabinieri officers on the orders of Naples prosecutors.Police from the paramilitary Carabinieri's special operations unit, which carried out the arrest, were not immediately available for details. But the Carabinieri press office posted a dispatch by the Italian news agency ANSA saying that Licciardi was arrested at Ciampino airport, Rome, as she checked in luggage for a flight to Spain.Investigators have"She didn't bat an eyelash when the officers blocked her and served the warrant signed by the Naples prosecutors' office," ANSA said.Nicknamed by mobsters "a piccirella" (the little one) for her petite build, Licciardi, prosecutors say.Naples prosecutors, in a 2009 interview with the Associated Press, described Licciardi as a true "madrina" (godmother) in the Camorra syndicate., prosecutors said.The extortion of local business owners, drug trafficking and the infiltration of public works contracts are traditional sources of illicit revenue for the Naples-based Camorra, one of Italy's major crime syndicates.