Eisenman
Eisenman says he rescued his daughter from a sex trafficking ring last year and killed the boyfriend responsible for selling her.

19-year-old Andrew Sorensen allegedly sold his girlfriend into an apparent sex slave operation out of Seattle last year. But the girl's 60-year-old father got her out.

John Eisenman was able to rescue and return his daughter to Spokane, according to local reporting out of Washington state. Then the since-arrested father killed Sorensen, in the report described by the Spokane police press release. According to KXLY.com, Eisenman's bond is set at $1 million dollars. Per reporter Erin Robinson, the press release relies heavily on the father's confession.

The murder happened in November 2020. It's reported that Eisenman confronted Sorenson somewhere in Airway Heights. Court documents state Eisenman admitted to abducting Sorensen, tying him up, and putting him in the trunk of his fiancee's car. Law enforcement said Sorenson was hit in the head with a cinder block and stabbed multiple times to death.

Even now, Sorenson is listed on the Washington State Patrol's website as a missing person despite his body being recently found.
Sorenson
The car was abandoned for a year with the battery taken out so nobody would bother with repairs or drive the vehicle.

It took until Oct. 22 of this year for the Spokane, Washington, police to find Sorensen's dead body in his abandoned car. It took a week for authorities to track down Eisenman and charge him with first-degree murder.

Eisenman has no previous record and complied when authorities took him in.