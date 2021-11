Eisenman says he rescued his daughter from a sex trafficking ring last year and killed the boyfriend responsible for selling her.according to local reporting out of Washington state. Then the since-arrested father killed Sorensen, in the report described by the Spokane police press release. According to KXLY.com . Per reporter Erin Robinson, the press release relies heavily on the father's confession.The murder happened in November 2020. It's reported that Eisenman confronted Sorenson somewhere in Airway Heights.The car was abandoned for a year with the battery taken out so nobody would bother with repairs or drive the vehicle.It took until Oct. 22 of this year for the Spokane, Washington, police to find Sorensen's dead body in his abandoned car. It took a week for authorities to track down Eisenman and charge him with first-degree murder.