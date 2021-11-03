© AFP / Eric Piermont

Officers at France's Saint-Lazare station have reportedly shot a knife-wielding man who ran at staff shouting, "Allahu Akbar! France is ruled by the Islamic State," following a routine request to follow Covid safety protocols.The man was shot on Monday evening, after he threatened station staff with a knife, leaving one security officer seriously injured, according to France's BFMTV."The two agents used their service weapons to defend and neutralize him. The injured individual was taken care of by the emergency services," French media reported, citing a press release from the SNCF, which operates the country's rail network.An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Paris prosecutor's office and the judicial police.