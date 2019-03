© Reuters/Benoit Tessier

A "radicalized" inmate has stabbed two guards in a prison in the northwest of France, causing a tense standoff with the law enforcement. The suspect was injured and apprehended during a full-scale assault on the facility."It was truly a murder attempt. There was blood everywhere. The family-visiting unit was a battle scene," a member of the prison staff said . Despite the apparent severity of the attack, the victims' injuries turned out to be non-life threatening, and no hostages have been taken.Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said that there was "no doubt about the terrorist nature of the attack," and that the inmate was known as an adherent of radical Islam. Police sources suggest he was radicalized in prison in 2010.Unconfirmed reports from local news sources say that he has claimed the attack for ISIS, and announced his intent to "die like a martyr."A journalist on site at the prison reported hearing multiple low-intensity explosions as police employed non-lethal grenades to apprehend the suspect. Half an hour later, a louder explosion and multiple gunshots were heard from the facility.The inmate and his wife were ultimately both apprehended by the police. The two were reportedly injured during the assault operation.The prisoner is currently serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery, fatal kidnapping and "glorifying terrorism." According to local media, the man was in jail in connection with the death of an 89-year-old holocaust survivor.