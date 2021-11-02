© Reuters/Henry Nicholls



"A major incident has been declared and this has been a large scale, multi-agency response working closely alongside our colleagues in Wiltshire. We will remain on scene throughout the night working to establish the full circumstances of how this incident came to happen."

Two passenger trains collided inside a tunnel in the southwestern English city of Salisbury, with multiple fire trucks and ambulances working at the scene of the crash.Multiple photos circulated online purportedly showing the partially derailed train stuck inside the tunnel with another passenger train, while first responders were working at the scene.according to local media reports, "but thankfully no one has died," British transport police said in a tweet. One of the train drivers was briefly trapped inside the cab of the train, but has since been rescued, according to local media reports.BTP said in a statement: