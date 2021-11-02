The incident reportedly happened after one train derailed and "knocked out all of the signaling in the area" after hitting an object on its approach to Salisbury station. Another train then collided with it.
Multiple photos circulated online purportedly showing the partially derailed train stuck inside the tunnel with another passenger train, while first responders were working at the scene.
At least 12 people were injured in the incident, according to local media reports, "but thankfully no one has died," British transport police said in a tweet. One of the train drivers was briefly trapped inside the cab of the train, but has since been rescued, according to local media reports.
BTP said in a statement:
"A major incident has been declared and this has been a large scale, multi-agency response working closely alongside our colleagues in Wiltshire. We will remain on scene throughout the night working to establish the full circumstances of how this incident came to happen."
Comment: The derailed train was a sitting duck as warning signals to the accident ahead were absent: